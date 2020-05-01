As the nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus comes to an apparent end on May 3, people across the nation look for much more relaxed guidelines and measures from the government for the coming days.

The Karnataka government has been implementing measures to mitigate the hardships faced by the public on these days. The BS Yediyurappa government has on Thursday, April 30, advised the industry apex bodies to prepare for resuming work from May 4.

This order, but is not applicable for those regions in the state that are marked as the containment zones.

Malls and liquor shops to be opened

Although malls were asked to remain closed, sources suggest that the state government is considering the opening of shopping malls along with the sale of liquor through its shops.

It is said that the Karnataka government's decision will be made into force after considering the Centre's fresh directives that is likely to be released by May 4.

The state government has already allowed industrial activities in 14 districts which are categorised as green zones. The green zones are the regions free from the virus over the last 28 days.

Most of the IT and ITeS sector, select industries, 15 government departments, agriculture and allied activities, besides the standalone shops were allowed to function in the green and orange zones in the state.

Major hubs in the state, including the state capital Bengaluru (urban) remains among the red zones and follows strict lockdown measures and police surveillance. Chances for the continuance of lockdown measures are high in the containment zones until it reports no new case on the viral infection.

Containment zones remain 'locked'

After his meeting with the ministers, the Chief Minister told, ""As Covid-19 cases are likely to continue for 2-3 months, both economic activities and efforts to control the pandemic must go hand in hand. We've decided to give permission to start industrial and commercial activities in all places, except the containment zones, from May 4."

Public transportation facilities like the state-owned buses and metro may not begin its services until May 15.

The restrictions will continue in 24 containment zones spread across 34 wards in Bengaluru Urban.