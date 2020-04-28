The Karnataka government has relaxed the ongoing lockdown to open up some services in the state, which has seen more than 500 coronavirus cases so far. From shops to industries, the Yediyurappa government has allowed a few services in Covid-19 free districts.

Karnataka on Tuesday, April 28, issued fresh guidelines on the lockdown relaxation and the opening of industries and shops. However, the new relaxation norms will not be applicable in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

In the districts on Bengaluru Urban, Belgavi, Mysuru, Vijaypura, Bagalkot, Kalburgi, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, the existing restrictions as per the state revised guidelines of April 22 will continue without any change.

However, the relaxations will be brought in 15 districts, which includes – Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Koppal, Udupi, Ramnagara, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Raichur, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davanagere, and Kodagu -- shops will be allowed to open as per the new order.

Meanwhile, in several other districts including Mandya, Bellary, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumkuru, Chickkaballapur, Uttar Kannada, Dharwad, the decision regarding opening of shops and industries in coronavirus-free areas will be taken by the minister in charge of the district.

Ensure strict implementation of order: Govt to police

Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the order needs to be strictly implemented by all Departments, District Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police, BBMP, Police Commissioners and other Heads of Departments.

Read Full text of the order here:

Industries operating in rural areas, i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities (Except in Ramanagara district).

