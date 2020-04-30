In an elaborate video created by the Corona Warriors, a group of volunteers in Bengaluru, shows how the nation-wide lockdown has bleakly affected the city's daily rush and humdrum.

Devoid of all the busy activities and human movements, the video clearly marks the two phases of the city as the lockdown becomes the watershed.

The video begins with a wide shot of the huge city of Bengaluru and goes to speak on its history.

Founded by the Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda in 1537, the city has now grown into a major metropolitan hub of the country. Over 1.3 crore of people resides in this mega-city.

Activities come to halt across Bengaluru

Almost all the major companies, national and international have their central offices in Bengaluru. All these activities have but now come to a halt with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The nation-wide lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on 23 March. Since then, all the offices, companies, transport services have been temporarily stopped until the curve of the viral infection flattens.

The video focuses on the two phases of the city- before and during the lockdown.

Shot with drone cameras by a group of volunteers under the Corona Warriors who jointly teamed with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

All the major centres in the city have been covered in the video. Spots like the KSR central railway station, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jamia Masjid, Silkboard Junction, Kempegowda Bus terminal, Cubbon Park, Lal Bagh, Vidhan Soudha, MG Road and many other such spots that once crowded with large crowds of people is now emptied of all human presence.

The humdrum and restless sounds of banging of horns of the vehicles are all a long shot for the city now.

The throbbing IT sector employees in most of the companies, including the World Trade centre along with the major malls in the city are all empty now.

The volunteers of Corona Warriors have made the video with the help and support of the Bengaluru police department. The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, DCP Whitefield MN Anucheth, IPS, Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, IPS, and B Ramamurthy P.I.

The police officers and the team of the video makers were not available to talk on the further details of the video.