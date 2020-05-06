Sunny Deol has never been comfortable when it came to interacting with the media but the actor has often quoted to giving out some controversial and nasty comments on his co-stars so much co 'that his 'Gadar' co-star Ameesha Patel was also not spared by Sunny paaji.

Ameesha and Sunny were seen together in 'Gadar' that became a box office success and the couple became a hit pair of the time. With the success of the film, fake rumors of their linkup also started doing the rounds. When things came to Sunny's ears, his reaction left many under shock.

"Linking me with Sunny is like linking me to a wall." Yes, you read that right! Sunny told a leading daily, ''Did she really say that? Well linking me to Ameesha is like linking me to Wall's ice cream. How's that for a retort? Honestly, Ameesha's a nice girl and extremely talented. We got along well but that's all. There's neither smoke nor fire here.''

Sunny Deol V/S Shahrukh Khan

Well, Ameesha is not the only actress who was targeted by Sunny but it was also his 'Darr' co-star Shahrukh Khan. Back then, SRK was probably the only actor who was getting paid massive amounts to dance at family weddings and private functions. "Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I think actors should maintain their dignity. Dancing at a friend's wedding is okay, but getting paid to dance is cheap. Next, you'll ask me-isn't prostitution better than borrowing money from the market? I don't agree with this kind of logic," Sunny Deol had told Filmfare taking an indirect hit at King Khan.

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's animosity began on the sets of Darr. Sunny believed that Yash Chopra gave more prominence to the baddie of the film, SRK rather than him. What's more? Despite his negative character, people sympathized with him more than Sunny Deol. He had revealed on Aap Ki Adaalat that after the film he decided to cut himself off from the two of them and thus invariably remained at a distance from the other people of the industry.