Over the years, Bollywood has seen several celebs who couldn't reach the level that they deserved to be at. And everytime we think of such celebs, Ameesha Patel's name comes at the top of the list. The diva, who rose to instant stardom with her debut movie, Kaho Na Pyar Hai, and further re-instated our faith in her brilliant performance through Gadar, certainly didn't get the adulation and the running she deserved.

On the other hand, we had star player, Yuvraj Singh, who not only was fierce on the field, but, off-it too was all feisty and blazing. The man not only was a gem of the Indian cricket team but also a jackpot for all the ladies, going weak-in-the-knees. So when rumours of something brewing between Ameesha and Yuvraj came out, it definitely became big news.

How it started?

It was during the World Cup in 2011 that the duo's friendship made headlines. As per an NDTV report, Yuvraj had allegedly given Ameesha Patel special tickets to the World Cup finals between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium. Tongues had started wagging and it was Ameesha's exuberance and excitement that fuelled the speculative fire.

"Yuvi is a good friend and he invited me. Yuvi bowled, fielded and batted superbly on Saturday. When he almost got run out I screamed the loudest! Saif (Ali Khan) and Ranbir (Kapoor), who were in the same box, looked at me as if I was mad because I was making them so nervous. People kept asking me to quiet down as I was the most boisterous. I kept shouting for Yuvi to play stably," Ameesha had said in an interview.

The good friends

However, with time, the rumours died down. Yuvraj, who has bravely battled cancer, had met Ameesha while she was searching for location for her first production. "Ameesha, her business partner Kuunal and Yuvi met at Signor Sassi, an Italian restaurant, and spent an entire evening chatting over dinner. Later, the cricketer also joined the two at Ameesha's apartment," a source had told HT back then.

Soon after that, Yuvraj's affection for Hazel Keech made news. And the rest as they say, is history!