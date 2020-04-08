Life of celebrities are always under the media glare and hence any cat fight between actresses in Bollywood can't be shunned under the carpet. One such cat fights that had made news close to two decades ago but later forgotten was that of Ameesha Patel and Mamta Kulkarki.

Ameesha was a newcomer then while Mamta was a star and known for her outrageous comments on other celebrities. The cat fight happened in Mauritius when the ladies met at a common friend's party and Ameesha spotted Mamta allegedly harrassing a waiter over the quality of meat that was served at the party.

Ameesha apparently passed comment on Mamta's lack of social etiquette and when the senior actress got to know about it, she snapped at her saying: "You are here in Mauritius to shoot for hair oil, aren't you? Well, for your information while you get paid a measly INR one lakh (Dhs 5770) I get INR15 lakh (Dhs86550) for the same. So you tell me who is a bigger star, you or me?"

Ameesha's interview on the controversy

While Ameesha chose not to react at the party, she retorted to the controversy years later when asked about it by reporters in Mumbai: "Oh no, you are talking of an incident that happened a long time ago. She (Mamta) is dying for some publicity, that's all. Please don't bring it up. It's so dumb to bring up the issue now. Mamta is uselessly getting into a controversy where there is no need to rake up the issue," Masala.com had quoted Ameesha as saying.

After a little prompting, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (KNPH) actress gave a detailed narration of what had actually happened in Mauritius. She had said, "All of us were at a dinner party thrown by Mr. Bajaj (of the Bajaj Sevashram fame) and Mamta was complaining and harassing everybody about the food. Forget Mamta, even her secretary started abusing people there. I didn't want them to scream so much because Mr. Bajaj was just sitting down at the table and I am sure he could hear everything that was being said. I told them, 'Everyone is eating the same food."

Adding that, "Despite being in Mauritius, the hosts are trying to do their best to provide a great meal by Indian cooks they have flown over, so I don't think you should complain. My words angered Mamta because she thought she was a big star. What followed next was Mamta trying to show off her star status and telling me, 'Who do you think you are?'"

Intervention of Mamta's secretary and Ameesha's mother

Rumour had it that Ameesha, in a fit of anger, blurted, "If you got a little educated, it would have helped you." That's when Mamta's secretary came to her defence and threatened to hit Ameesha but the latter's mother allegedly caught the secretary's hand and yelled 'Don't you dare to touch my daughter.'

Whoa, sounds like a big scene from a Bollywood masala movie, isn't it?