From mentors, friends, lovers to husbands; Bollywood actresses have often been linked with underworld. Let's take a look at actresses who were involved with the underworld in some way or the other.

Mamta Kulkarni: Druglord Vijaygiri 'Vicky' Goswami was caught in 2014 in Kenya with his wife and Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni. It was said that the duo was in a relationship in the 90s. Mamta Kulkarni had time and again rubbished the reports of being married to Vicky and said that they were working together to establish their joint business of imported food commodities.

Mandakini: Known for films like – Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Aag aur Shola, Mandakini was linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim during the late 90s and early 2000s. A picture of the two posing together had sparked rumours and stories of their relationship had also started to float around. In an interview, Mandakini had said that she was never involved with Dawood romantically and only got to meet him once at an event. Mandakini later got married and settled down with a doctor.

Monica Bedi: Best known for her stint in Bigg Boss, Monica Bedi was arrested by Interpol in Portugal along with boyfriend Abu Salem, who was found guilty of conspiring to commit the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. While Abu Salem was sentenced to life, Monica Bedi spent four years in jail. The duo had entered Portugal with forged documents and was extradited to India in November 2005. Abu claimed that he and Monica had gotten married but Monica denied it.

Anita Ayub: Small-time actress Anita Ayub was said to be romantically linked to Dawood Ibrahim, who had even called few directors to take her in their movies. Discovered by Dev Anand, Anita was seen in films like Gangster and Pyaar Ka Tarana. She later quit Bollywood and moved to New York over visa issues.

Sona: Gangster Haji Mastan tied the knot with actress Sona as he was madly in love with Madhubala and Sona resembled Madhubala. Sona's role was played by Kangana Ranaut in Once upon a time in Mumbai