Harleen Sethi is one of the most talented stars of showbiz. The diva has proved her mettle with shows like Broken But Beautiful and Yarri Dosti Shaadi.

Sethi gained tremendous popularity and followers after her dance video on "Lamborghini" got viral. Her moves could give any actress a run for their money. But, instead of her professional achievement, her personal life gained more attention.

Harleen Sethi was reportedly dating Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif came into his life. She was also seen at the movie premiere of Uri. The two seemed to be going strong before suddenly parting ways. Taking to social media, through an indirect post, Harleen had spoken up after the separation.

The social media post

"From where I started. To where I've come. I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond . I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive everyday. Making a mark in my own way. Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi," she wrote soon after the break-up.

Later, reacting to the speculations and break-up stories around her and Vicky Kaushal, Sethi had said that her family was affected. "Honestly, it did not bother me but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less," she said in an interview to a portal.