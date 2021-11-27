The news and speculations around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's alleged wedding don't seem to be coming to an end. And now, the latest we hear is that the couple might not be getting married at all. Yes, you read that right. Amid all that buzz of wedding preparations and trousseau, a close relative of Kaushal has said that the two are not getting married in December.

Mystery around Vicky - Katrina marriage

Ironically, the reports of Vicky – Katrina getting married on December 9 also made news the same day. A Dainik Bhaskar report has stated Vicky Kaushal's cousin sister Upasana, denying the wedding news.

"The news about Vicky and Katrina's wedding is just a rumor spread by the media. This is all rumor. If it is really a wedding, they will announce it. Rumors are circulating about Bollywood celebrities and in a few days these rumors will spread. Recently I talked to my brother (Vicky). He told me that there was no such thing happening. Else I don't want to talk too much about it."

The wedding news

While Upasana's statement has left everyone in shock, there is a high probability that she has denied the news of marriage to keep up with the privacy the couple wats. There are reports of Vicky and Katrina getting engaged at Kabir Khan's home on Diwali night.

As per reports, the duo would be getting married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Now, we hear that the duo would be going ahead for a court marriage in Mumbai before heading over to Jaipur for the grand wedding fiesta.