With the buzz around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and the mushy romance between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; we almost forget that Katrina and Ranbir were once dating.

The duo came close during the shoot of Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and turned into a full-blown romance during Rajneeti. The duo painted the town red and had even brought a posh pad and moved in together.

Ranbir and Katrina threw a party at home and invited the 'it' crowd of Bollywood to celebrate their romance in 2014. A couple of pictures from their house party had gone viral. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looked madly-in-love and inseparable in those pictures.

They were joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and many others. Some even claimed that the party was thrown to celebrate the success of Aamir Khan's PK. The party was also attended by Alia Bhatt, who is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor now.

Katrina Kaif - Ranbir Kapoor's break-up

Before Ranbir Kapoor fell for Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt used to be close gym buddies. On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Katrina Kaif spoke about Alia dating Ranbir. Kaif said that she decided to make peace with the fact and has now moved on.

Katrina had told Mid-day in an interview, "If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it. I couldn't have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We [Kapoor and her] still have respect for each other, and that will not change."

Though Katrina never opened up about what made the two part ways, but hinted that she was losing her identity and self-worth. She also added that she had to gain every little strength left in her body to overcome the break-up or else she would have crashed.