Actor extraordinaire Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, 29th April, in Mumbai, after a prolonged battle with illness. He had recently recovered from a brain tumour, after undergoing treatment for the same in London.

Irrfan suffered from a colon infection recently and was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. On Tuesday, his health deteriorated and the actor was shifted to the ICU under doctor's observation.

The 54-year-old breathed his last on Wednesday morning, as Piku director Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter and informed everyone of Irrfan's demise. He was truly a unique actor, one of a kind, a gem in his own right.

The late actor was India's face in the west, having been part of various blockbuster Hollywood projects. Similarly, his exploits in Bollywood too, remain unparalleled. In a bid to remember his greatness, we've come up with a list of 10 movies you can stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and others.

**Note: This article only includes films that are available on OTT platforms, so we had to restraint ourselves from including the likes of Maqbool and Life in a Metro!

1) Life of Pi (Prime)

Arguably one of most complete performances of Irrfan till date, he played the role of a man narrating his story, on how he survived in a boat, in the middle of the ocean with a tiger on board. Life of Pi released in 2012 and won numerous academy awards.

2) Angrezi Medium (Disney+ Hotstar)

Irrfan's last movie before his demise, Angrezi Medium was the sequel to Hindi Medium, both of which were critically acclaimed films. The late actor was widely praised for his stunning performances in both films. Angrezi Medium released on 13th March 2020 and featured Kareena Kapoor in the lead role alongside Irrfan.

3) Karwaan (Prime)

Just the kind of film you would like to watch in the lockdown, a light-hearted tale of friendship, Karwaan released in 2018, and featured Irrfan Khan alongside, Dulquer Salman and Mithila Palkar. Such was his brilliance, that whenever Irrfan wasn't to be found on-screen the movie appeared to suffer.

4) The Lunchbox (Prime)

Another gem of a movie starring Irrfan in the lead role opposite Nimrat Kaur, The Lunchbox, a highly acclaimed film, came out in 2013. Irrfan won the Asian Film Award in Best Actor category for his power-packed performance in the movie. It another light-hearted tale that will keep you hooked to the screens, and leaves a moral at the end.

5) Slumdog Millionaire (Prime)

The film that won eight Oscar awards also featured Irrfan in the role of a police inspector, who interrogated the male lead played by Dev Malik. Despite being a supporting role, the late actor's brilliance was there for all to see. Slumdog Millionaire broke various records at the Box-Office and remains a legendary film till date.

6) Jurrasic World (Prime)

Another film that saw Irrfan's venture into Hollywood, the actor played the role of Simon Masrani in the film, that released in 2015. This was another act in a supporting role, but for the short screen-time that you see Irrfan, you feel proud to see him alongside Hollywood greats such as Chris Pratt.

7) Talvar (Netflix)

Based on the infamous murder case of teenager Aarushi Talwar, the film directed by Meghna Gulzar saw Irrfan don the shoes of a cop again. The story is so gripping that by the time the credits roll on, you are bound to shed a few tears. The ensemble star cast does extremely well to justify the brilliant script of the film.

8) Madaari (Prime)

One of Irrfan's best performances ever, Madaari saw the actor play the role of a man called Nirmal, who lost his son due to negligence of the government. He then kidnaps the son of the Home Minister seeking revenge, and this brilliant tale will keep you hooked on the edge of your seats. Madaari released in 2016 and is a must-watch for every fan of Irrfan, who wants to witness the actor in all his glory.

9) Billu (Netflix)

The amalgamation of Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan on-screen, Billu remains one of the most underrated films of Irrfan's career. It shows the story of Billu, a barber, who turns out to be a childhood friend of a superstar played by SRK. Irrfan played the role with all his heart, and it showed in his performances.

10) Paan Singh Tomar (Netflix)

Another tale based on the real-life of a national level athlete Paan Singh Tomar's life, this film shows how circumstances force can force a man to take grave decisions. Irrfan shined in the role of Paan Singh Tomar, and it is another underrated, but a gem of a movie. Highly recommended if you haven't watched this one already.