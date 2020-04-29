Today marks the black day for Bollywood, as the news of the versatile actor Irrfan Khan passing away at 54, has come as a shocker for the entire film fraternity and his fans. Irrfan was hospitalised at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, April 28 where he was under observation for colon infection.

As the actor rests in peace. International Business Times, India takes you down the memory lane and reveals some unknown facts and rare pictures of the actor that are priceless.

How Irrfan started his career

Luck is more prevalent, everything will fall into place, this phrase is appropriate for the very talented actor Irrfan Khan. Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India to a Pathan family Sahabzada Irrfan Khan Ali went onto becoming an actor not just in Bollywood films but Hollywood as well.

Irrfan Khan was doing his MA degree in Jaipur when he got a scholarship at the National School Of Drama. As theatre experience was necessary, Irrfan Khan reportedly faked during the National School of Drama interview that he has past experience of theatre.

While still being in the last year of NSD, Irrfan bagged a role in a movie named Saalam Bombay, but later his role was edited. After he graduated in the year 1988 from NSD, Irrfan shifted to Bombay and started his career in several television shows, the first being Chanakya. Since then there was no looking back, his movies turned out to be blockbusters and all the young actors and actresses wanted to work with him.

Why an added R in his name?

The actor added an extra 'r' in his name, not because of any numerologist suggestions but because he wanted to do it. Irrfan Khan is known to be an asset to the film industry and has proven his versatility time and again.

For the unversed, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was undergoing treatment in Britain. He returned to India after recovering and wrapped filming on Angrezi Medium film. He shot the movie immediately after his round of cancer treatment ended, and had kept up a relatively low profile since his diagnosis was announced.

Earlier this week, Khan's mother Saeeda Begum died of a long-fought illness in Jaipur at the age of 95. It was reported that the funerals of Saeeda Begum were performed in Jaipur and due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, only a few family members were allowed to attend. Irrfan was unable to attend the final rites of his mother. He paid his last respects to his mother through video conference.

His last film Angrezi Medium was released on March 13 and right after two days, the nation went into lockdown post which the makers released the film on an OTT platform.

Here is a look at some of his last few tweets in this month:

I support this because I believe we need to change from the roots#gramsevasangha #oneworld pic.twitter.com/ecgY9v4wud — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 9, 2020