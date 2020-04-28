Bollywood movies and actors have never failed to mark their presence in Hollywood. From film festivals to walking the red carpet and representing India globally. Not only Bollywood films are released across the globe certain actors have paved their way to success by featuring in Holywood films with top-notch actors. Recently, Randeep Hooda made his debut in Netflix's original film Extraction starring alongside Chris Hemsworth, the film is acting up among action lovers.

International Business Times brings to you a list of six Hollywood movies were Bollywood actors who went straight to Hollywood fame and glory.

Priyanka Chopra: In Quantico and Baywatch!

Priyanka is among the most successful Bollywood stars to have pursued a career in Hollywood. Her debut as the lead character in TV show Quantico was well-received in the United States and in India. With a Hollywood movie premiere in Baywatch directed by Seth Gordon released in 2017, Priyanka has managed to juggle Hollywood and Bollywood like few others. She is monikered as the global icon.

Deepika Padukone in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

Deepika forayed into Hollywood with Vin Diesel-starrer "xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Known for her character as Serena Unger, she garnered praise for action sequences in the film. xXx became one of the highest grosser films that year.

Anil Kapoor in Slumdog Millionaire

Ageless actor Anil Kapoor was showered with love and was praised from all the world for his role in Slumdog Millionaire. Directed by Danny Boyle Anil nailed the act of a host as Prem Kumar in Slumdog Millionaire. The film traced the rags to riches tale of slum boy. Anil's powerful performance made him a huge global icon. Anil's film took home Oscar's in 2009.

Irrfan Khan in Inferno

Who can forget Irrfan's role as Harry Simms, in The Inferno? Tom Hanks and Irrfan sharing the same frame was a visual treat for Hollywood flick lovers. Irrfan set a benchmark with his role and performance. Truly commendable.

Randeep Hooda in Extraction

Extraction has marked Randeep Hooda's Hollywood debut. Despite having Chris Hemsworth in the same frame Randeep's act is widely appreciated. The actor plays the role of Saju, who works for a Mumbai-based drug lord in the movie. The recently released film is garnering attention for its high-octane action sequences.

Amrish Puri in Indiana Jones and the temple of doom

Just like Bollywood, Amrish Puri has shown his villainous skills in Hollywood too. He played the role of Mola Ram who is an antagonist in the film 'Indiana Jones and the temple of doom'. Not many are aware of his role and the class apart act portrayed by the iconic actor.

