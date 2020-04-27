Humans have been trying hard to understand the phenomenon of death since the day we attained conscience. Citing religious textbooks, spiritualists strongly argue that death is not the end of life, and humans continue their lives as spiritual beings after taking the last breath.

However, medical experts strongly dispute these claims, and they assure that human life ends when the brain stops functioning. Now, Dr Sam Parnia, a top medical expert has revealed that death is a very comfortable, blissful, and peaceful experience.

Sam Parnia's explanation of death

During a recent Oz talk, Parnia revealed that death is basically a process, and is not a black and white moment. Parnia claimed that humans become unconscious about the outside world when the brain stops functioning.

"When the heart stops, all life processes go out because there is no blood getting to the brain, to the kidneys, and liver and we become lifeless and motionless and that is the time that doctors use to give us a time of death," said Parnia, Express.co.uk reports.

The mental process associated with death

The medical expert revealed that death is not just a physical process, but a mental process too. Parnia who has been studying near-death experiences for the past many years claimed that the process of death is not unpleasant for many people.

"For those of us who die naturally, even if we were in pain before we die, the process of death becomes very comfortable, it is very blissful, peaceful. People describe the sensation of a bright, warm, welcoming light that draws people towards it. A lot of people describe a sensation of separating from themselves and watching doctors and nurses working on them. They can hear things and record all conversations that are going on around them," added Parnia.

However, Parnia revealed that these hallucinations are not proofs that substantiate the existence of life after death. As per Parnia, the human brain adopts a survival trick during life-threatening events, and it is resulting in weird visual hallucinations. Parnia added that death is something that can be explored through science.