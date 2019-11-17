Modern neuroscience believes that near-death experience (NDE) is the result of disturbed body multisensory integration during life-threatening events. During these times, the NDE victim will experience visual hallucinations and may even feel the experience of absolute dissolution. However, spiritualists claim that near-death experience is an authentic sign of life after death and humans start their eternal journey after taking the last breath.

The unusual NDE experience faced by Timothy

A man named Timothy recently shared his near-death experience testimonial on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation website. Timothy apparently faced NDE after a tumour in his brain ruptured. Like almost all NDE victims, Timothy too saw a bright tunnel in the initial moments of his death. Later, he apparently saw spirits floating in the clouds and he claims that his mind was completely filled with intense love during those moments.

"I was in a tunnel. It took no physical effort to move up this tunnel because it was all done with my mind. When I reached the end of the tunnel, I noticed the most beautiful sight I have ever seen. I saw huge large, beautiful yellow daisies as far as the eye can see. The landscape was all flat with no boundaries. I was completely filled with intense love such that I had never felt before. I noticed a small pond of clouds in the daisies. It was about 40 feet in diameter and there were 6 spirits standing in the pond of clouds and looking down," wrote Timothy in his testimonial.

Later, one of the angels apparently asked Timothy to go back to the earth as his time was not up, and he has many uncompleted works to fulfil in the material world.

A feeling of absolute bliss

Timothy calls his experience heavenly, and he makes it clear that he felt more consciousness and alertness than normal. The NDE victim also added that the most powerful feelings during these moments in his mind were pure love and endless satisfaction. He even claimed that his senses were more vivid than normal during the near-death experience.

The testimonial shared by Timothy had already gone viral on online spaces, and spiritualists have already started arguing that an afterlife is real. As per these conspiracy theorists, human consciousness is not limited to the body, and the invisible body continues to live even after death.

A few weeks back, a man named Scott had claimed to have seen a beautiful lagoon during a near-death experience. Scott also added that he entered an alternate reality during his dying moments.