Death is one of the most perplexing phenomenon human beings have been trying to answer for years. Even though medical experts consider death as the end of human life, spiritualists strongly argue that human beings will continue their life in a different realm after death. And now, a billionaire has offered prize money of $500,000 for people who prove life after death is real.

Robert Bigelow's mindblowing offer

The huge offer is being made by Robert Bigelow, who set up the Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies (BICS) after his wife Diane died last year. The billionaire has urged people to present their papers on life after death to claim the whopping prize.

According to BICS, the papers submitted should provide reasonable evidence that will substantiate the fact that life will continue even after death. The participants should also submit supporting documents to affirm the existence of life after death.

"The purpose of the BICS essay awards is to raise the public awareness for the Survival of Human Consciousness topic and to stimulate research. The goal of the essay contest is to award contestants for writing papers that summarise the best evidence available for the survival of human consciousness after permanent bodily death," said BICS.

The papers submitted by the participants will be evaluated by five experts. The last date to submit the papers is August 01, 2020. BICS will announce the name of the winners on November 01, 2021.

Will humans reboot themselves in another space-time?

A few months back, Dr Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine had claimed that humans will reboot themselves in another spacetime after death. According to Lanza, time and space are just manmade concepts, and it cannot be measured. He also made it clear that consciousness in humans exists through energy, and it will be released once the physical entity of a human ceases. He claimed that this energy of consciousness will continue on a quantum level when humans die.