Human beings have been trying to decode the mysteries surrounding death ever since the day the species achieved consciousness. Even though medical science considers death as the end of human life, spiritualists, quoting religious textbooks assure that a human being will enter a different realm after taking the last breath. Adding up the heat to this unbelievable theory, a near-death experience (NDE) testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website has now gone viral on online spaces.

Gerald's mindblowing near-death experience

The testimonial has been shared by a man named Gerald. In the testimonial, Gerald claimed to have reached the verge of death due to drowning when he was just two years. The mam who is now 72 claimed that the near-death experience was visually unbelievable, as he saw a golden bubble during these moments.

"I was 2 years old and sitting on my father's shoulders yelling, 'NO. I didn't want to go into the deep water. I remember him falling and hitting the water. I was inside of a golden bubble looking at a child in the water. He was floating face down. At the time, I didn't know who it was. To me, it was just a lifeless body floating in the water. This peaceful scene dissolved as I felt hands grabbing my body and pulling me out of the water. Then I was over my father's shoulder as he was bouncing me up and down. Back on the beach, my father put me on a blanket. He and my two sisters helped to keep me calm. Then they resumed playing on the beach, leaving me by myself," wrote Gerald on the NDERF website.

What happens after death?

In the testimonial, Gerald claimed that his near-death experience was neither pleasant nor distressing. He also made it clear that he lost his awareness during those dying moments.

As the testimonial shared by Gerald has gone viral, spiritualists have started claiming that the NDE experience shared by Gerald is authentic proof of life after death. However, medical experts have quickly dismissed these claims, and have made it clear that the oxygen deprivation during life-threatening events is causing these weird visual hallucinations.

Psychiatric professor says humans have a non-physical part

A few weeks back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia who is known for studying near-death experiences had suggested that human life has a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.