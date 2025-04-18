Anurag Kashyap is known for sharing his uninhibited emotions and baring the core of his soul on social media, every now and then. And something similar seems to have happened last night too. Amid reports of him quitting Bollywood and leaving Mumbai; the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director has said that he hasn't left filmmaking but just changed cities.

Anurag's post

In a late-night post on X (formerly Twitter), the 'Masaan' director took to social media asking haters not to think he is frustrated and gone. In fact, Kashyap revealed that he is busier than even the biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. Anurag added that he doesn't have dates till 2028 and five of his directorial are set to release this and the next year.

"I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone. I am here and I am busier than shah rukh khan (I have to be, I don't make as much money) I don't have dates until 2028 (sic)," Kashyap wrote on social media.

"I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or may be three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day. So pls go suck your own c@&₹ or if you are flexible enough lick your own a&&," he further added.

What led to the tweet

It has been a few months since Anurag Kashyap slammed Bollywood and called Mumbai a place filled with "toxicity." The ace director also openly spoke about moving out of the city. Now, what triggered the social media post from Kashyap remains unknown, but the director did seem to be responding to those spreading rumors of him having quit the industry.

Anurag cleared the air that his choice of moving to a different city had nothing to do with him not wanting to make films anymore. He further added how he is bombarded with projects and claimed to reject three projects every day. In his tweets, Anurag seemed to be lashing out at the trollers and haters who reacted to

Netizens puzzled

Anurag Kashyap venting it out on social media is not new. But, netizens were left puzzled with the sudden rant this time. "What happened? Why so much anger?" asked a user. "Woah what's context here?" asked another user. "When someone asks how my freelance is going," a user took a dig.

Itna mat uchaI bhai.. Audience will make u su¢k your own c@&₹ or if you are flexible enough li¢k your own a&& — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) ?? (@vipul2777) April 18, 2025

"A bit too much last night," another user dropped a sarcastic comment. "I have a lot of love and respect for you but are you turning in to RGV?" a social media user asked.

Who cares! Banana to tumko kooda hi hai. Flop filmmaker ho chuke ho.



Ganja becho, wahi suit krega tumpe. — Praveen Dixit (@praveendixit485) April 17, 2025

"bro don't do this again. you know what this place took away from you. no same mistakes please. want good films from you. just focus there. take care!" read a comment. "Little little?" asked another user hinting at drunken tweet. "Why this explanation? Is anyone worried about your career?" askes a social media user.

However, there were many who hoped for Kashyap's well being. Some also advised him to just focus on filmmaking and not on haters. "Please keep doing your thing. Nothing else matters. Look forward to your next," read a comment. "Your one Dev D is bigger than entire Bollywood," read another comment.