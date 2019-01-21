Ghostbuster fans are quite excited ever since Sony released a teaser of the franchise that will hit the theatres again in 2020.

But not all are happy, especially Leslie Jones, who starred in the all-female remake of the original movie in 2016. The reason behind her anger, Sony ignored the last movie and will make it from scratch by paying homage to the 1984 classic and continuing from there.

"So insulting. Like f**k us. We dint count," Leslie said on Twitter.

"It's like something trump would do," she tweeted. "(Trump voice) 'Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ghostbusteeeeers' ugh so annoying. Such a d–k move. And I don't give f–k I'm saying something!!"

The 2016 reboot had received quite a flak from the audience because the cast was all woman. The sexist aggression to the 2016- movie generated quite a stir leading up to the movies release. Though, post release critics were not that harsh but the public sentiment was primarily negative and they refused to buy whatever the film was selling. This lead to Sony entertainment suffer loss and the worldwide collection was also not up to the mark.

"The 2016 remake failed in the box office, both in the US and internationally. It was a bad movie with bad writing. Get over it, it stank, and the global audience noticed it," said an user in response to Leslie's tweet.

So, this time Sony hired bought Ivan Reitman's son Jason Reitman to direct the new Ghostbuster movie that will be a continuation from the original movie. But as was said by Leslie that the cast of the new film would be an all-male cast is not entirely true. Infact, no details of the cast has yet been revealed, apart from the fact that two of the main characters in this sequel to the original movies will be kids, reported by We Got This Covered. It also said that they will be a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Fans did not hold back on tweeter after the tweet went viral. "Go focus on that movie career you don't have. And let the fans get excited for the sequel they waited for," a sick burn from one of the users comment on Twitter. Another user explained, "I expected better than this of you.All this does is feed the hatred by continuing the narrative your movie failed due to sexism when it actually failed because it has no respect for the franchise. Not your fault, but you're better than this childishness."

Clearly, fans are trying to stress on the point that the movie was bad. Just bad. It did not had a bad cast, but the film in total was just bad because it did not pay any homage to the original and also the movie was just bad.