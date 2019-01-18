Okay so it looks like the new Ghostbusters movie is going the way of Stranger Things. Rumours have surfaced suggesting the main characters in the newly announced Ghostbusters film will be children.

We Got This Covered reports that two of the main characters in this sequel to the original movies will be kids. Reportedly, they will be a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

The source also states the boy is curious about conspiracy theories and the unknown and has a habit of narrating his own life. It's said at some point during the course of the film he'll befriend the girl who's acutely intelligent but not great with emotions. Reportedly, her schtick is voicing her observations in a deadpan fashion to humorous effect. The overall plot will reportedly involve a family moving to a small town with hidden secrets, though no information about appearances or ties to past Ghostbusters characters are mentioned. So, these are just rumours at this point. But we do have to point out that the kids in Stranger Things are big fans of the Ghostbusters. And since Stranger Things has been successful mining the 80s nostalgia with kids. The upcoming sequel may just dip into the very same formula.

All of this is heavily rumoured, and we don't know for certain if any of this is true. However, it is known the new Ghostbusters movie is scheduled to hit theatres in Summer 2020. It apparently has no connection to the female-led 2016 reboot and will be directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman who directed the original two films. You can check out the teaser trailer for the movie here: