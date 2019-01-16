We don't know how we feel about this. Reportedly, there's a new Ghostbusters movie in the works.

Entertainment Weekly has learned exclusively that Jason Reitman will direct and co-write an upcoming film set in the world that was saved decades previously by the proton pack-wearing working stiffs in the original 1984 movie, which was directed by his father, Ivan Reitman.

"I've always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans," Reitman says. "This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day."

Sony Pictures has reportedly dated the film for Summer 2020, with plans to start shooting in a few months.

Reportedly it's still too soon to reveal the plot of the screenplay, who the new characters will be, or whether the original actors like Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, or Bill Murray will return. Harold Ramis died in 2014.

"This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet," says Reitman, who co-wrote the screenplay with Monster House and Poltergeist remake filmmaker Gil Kenan.

The Ghostbusters universe had an all-female reboot with Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy in starring roles which didn't do as well as expected at the box office. So we don't know how fans will react to this announcement. Besides no one seems to have asked for a new Ghostbusters movie. We'll just have to wait and see how the movie shapes up and if it does well at the box office.