Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'MrMBB333' has uploaded an unbelievable video shows a strange flying object floating above the earth. It should be noted that the UFO was spotted in NASA's ISS live feed, and viewers of the conspiracy theory channel have started arguing that it could be an alien ship from the deep space.

Interestingly, the grey colored object spotted in the video appears to be floating above the earth. However, some people argue that the object could be lying stationary on the top of a mountain. The bizarre object has the shape of an aircraft, and it looks like moving to the southern direction.

"The craft has 90 degree sharp angles and looks to be intelligently designed. I think it is some sort of craft, but cannot work out whether it is on the ground, or flying. If it is on the ground, it is really huge," said the person who spotted the object in the video, Dailystar.co.uk reports.

The uploader also argues that there is a humanoid figure inside the UFO spotted.

"A craft with a doorway and a being inside. At first, I thought it was a cloud, but now I'm convinced it is much more," added the witness.

The video uploaded by MrMBB333 soon went viral on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 80,000 views. After watching the video, viewers too shared their thoughts about this strange sighting.

"If that is on the ground, that's one huge torso," commented Sean James Adams, a YouTube user.

"I think it looks like it's in the air.. hard to believe something a mile long on the ground wouldn't be known.. and there would be roads going to it, wouldn't there be? I think she caught a ufo, honestly.. one of those things we see hiding in the clouds, with right angles.. and corners sticking out," commented itsalljones, another YouTuber.

However, skeptics are quick to dismiss the UFO angle, and they make it clear lens flares are to be blamed for these visual hallucinations.

A few days back, an amateur astronomer from Britain had spotted a strange object speeding across the moon. The UFO spotted by the astronomer literally resembled the flying saucers which people have seen in Hollywood sci-fi flicks, and conspiracy theorists were quick to confirm it as a solid proof of alien existence. They even started blaming space agencies like NASA for covering up the real truth behind extraterrestrial life forms.