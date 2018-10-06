Jason Callum, an amateur astronomer from Britain, recently spotted a strange object speeding across the moon. Callum reveals that the clip was shot from Bracknell, Berkshire and he was apparently trying to zoom in to the lunar craters when this strange sighting took place.

In the video, a small black object is seen travelling from left to right across the lunar surface. Even though Jason tried to keep a track of the object, bad light in the moon derailed his efforts, and soon, the 'UFO' went out of sight.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists started arguing that aliens have a secret base on the lunar surface. These extraterrestrial buffs also added that governments all around the world and space agencies like NASA are well aware of alien existence.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists alleged that US President Trump's space force is already operational, and they make it clear that the increased number of UFO sightings is a strong evidence of its patrolling activities.

After watching the video, viewers also put forward various theories explaining the bizarre sighting.

"Wow! That's a good video, probably one of the closes shots I've seen of one of these crafts. Keep up the good work," commented Johnny G, a YouTube user.

"That's brilliant, there's your proof what more can you say definitely U FO. No doubt disclosure very soon," commented Stewart Hollingsworth, another YouTuber.

The new sighting was reported just a few days after another strange structure was spotted above the clouds in Lucknow, India. The object spotted in Lucknow was shaped perfectly like a saucer, and it also emanated lights all around it. However, after analyzing the video, some experts dismissed the alien angle and made it clear that the weird object in Lucknow skies might be a strangely shaped cloud.