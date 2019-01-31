Game of Thrones season eight is going to be the season where millions of fans will finally see how Cersei Lannister will play her cards. On one hand, the iconic character faces disdain by almost everyone — including her twin brother Jamie Lannister. Lena Headey, the acclaimed actress who plays the role of Queen Lannister, recently opened up about her character and even provided some shocking insights about her co-star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in HBO's epic fantasy drama series.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 45-year-old Lena Headey chose not to divulge important stuff about the upcoming season eight of Game of Thrones but confessed that her last day on the set was very tedious. In Lena's own words, "My last day on set was really weirdly tedious because I just had to shoot going up and down these stairs and that was it."

Apart from this, Lena Headey was also a guest star on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show where she told the host that despite the cunning nature of her character from Game of Thrones, she roots for her to survive in the end. As per Lena, "someone has to" survive before the show comes to an end. Fans are now speculating whether Lena Headey was hinting that Cersei Lannister will survive till the end or will meet a horrible death before Game of Thrones end?

The Emmy Award-nominee actress also revealed to Jimmy Kimmel about the last day of the shoot. She got very emotional upon knowing that show's creators had prepared speeches for the cast members and the entire moment was very emotional for her.

"I suddenly got really emotional at the end and tried to head down the stairs. They all rushed up and trapped me. And then they gave the speech, and it was really moving," she said.

Meanwhile, while promoting her new movie, Fighting With My Family, Lena Headey revealed how she felt when she read the final script of Game of Thrones season eight. She also talked about her co-star Kit Harington, who cried the most after reading the script. As per Lena, Kit is "really overemotional."

Who cried the most during the final #GameOfThrones read through? @IAMLenaHeadey told us as much as she can at #Sundance pic.twitter.com/O64wygIClT — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2019

Even Kit Harington has revealed in the past that when he received the script of the final episode of Game of Thrones, he was reduced to tears and added that, "I cried at the end! It wasn't anything particular that happens."

Game of Thrones season eight will premiere in April on HBO and other streaming services.