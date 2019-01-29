Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 is going to have the biggest viewership of all time. The upcoming series finale of Game of Thrones is going to uncover several secrets and will also reveal who will end up together. There are several interesting theories about the Game of Thrones characters but fans are interested in knowing if Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) will marry for the third time in order to save the reign and if she does, will she choose Gendry (Joe Dempsie) as her new husband?

We recently revealed about the possibility of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) marrying Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in order to save the Winterfell. At the same time, fans have speculated that the very first episode of season eight of Game of Thrones will show the emotional reunion between Jon Snow and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). Fans are now wondering about the possibility of Sansa Stark marrying for the third time.

In Game of Thrones season 1, it was shown how Ned Stark (Sean Bean) has changed his mind to marry his eldest daughter to Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) son. Ned even tried to send Sansa and Arya back to Winterfell to their mother and brothers. He even tells Sansa that when she will be old enough, he will find a perfect match for her who is worthy of her.

As per a recent fan theory, Robert Baratheon's illegitimate son, Gendry may be the perfect partner for Sansa Stark. As per a Redditor, Gendry is the last known son of Robert and is accepted by Jon Snow as well. Several fans have further speculated that "Gendry is legitimized and when he and Sansa marry, house Baratheon and house Stark are finally united."

In the previous seasons of Game of Thrones and the subsequent books, Sansa Stark has been physically and emotionally molested by several men. In the very first season of Game of Thrones, against everyone's wish, she was deeply in love with Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), who not only verbally and physically assaulted her, but even killed her father right in front of her. Following which, she was married to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). Although Tyrion never touched her or molested her, living with a dwarf was not easy for Sansa either.

After escaping King's Landing, Sansa found herself with Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), who turned her over to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), who sexually abused her multiple times.

Based on her previous experiences with men, there are chances that Sansa Stark won't marry at all but as per the fan theory, if she decides to get married then Gendry would really be a nice choice for her.

As of now, we can only speculate about the upcoming season eight of Game of Thrones. More will be unveiled to fans when HBO will release the full-length trailer of Game of Thrones season 8.