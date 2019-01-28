As everyone is preparing themselves for the final season of Game of Thrones, the creative geniuses behind the epic fantasy drama are working tirelessly to bring the prequel series of Game of Thrones titled The Long Night. The cast of Game of Thrones' prequel will have Academy Award-nominee actress Naomi Watts.

The Impossible movie actress Naomi Watts was the first person to get the role in The Long Night — the prequel or spin-off to HBO's Game of Thrones. During her recent interview with Variety, Watts talked about joining the fantasy franchise. As per Watts, the dark fantasy series is going to be very exciting. Surprisingly she did not reveal any details about the show but added the following:

"I think there's so many brilliant elements to [Game of Thrones] that make it very exciting, very appealing. I don't want to dig myself into a big hole here."

Reportedly, Naomi Watts' character in the upcoming fantasy drama is going to be a Westeros socialite who has her own dark secrets. While talking about the enormous fandom Game of Thrones has, Watts stated that it might take some adjusting to the fans and the viewers but added that "there's a reason for that fandom."

Upon asking about Game of Thrones ending, Naomi Watts simply laughed and said, "Stop please! I can't. I just can't." So, does it mean that she is aware of how Game of Thrones season eight will end? Game of Thrones' The Long Night was commissioned by HBO in June 2018. The prequel will take place in the Age of Heroes, a notable period that begins roughly 10,000 years before the events shown in Game of Thrones TV series and the published books. The events that will be featured in the series will show the foundation of all the powerful Houses including the Starks and the Lannisters. At the same time, the show will portray the Long Night in detail when the White Walkers first descended upon Westeros and to excite the narrative further, the show will feature the Andal Invasion when the Andals conquered most of the Westeros.