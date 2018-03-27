Show: FX's Legion

Cast: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Katie Aselton and Jean Smart

After a mind-blowing first season, Legion season 2 returns almost a year later with new episodes this month. The FX show, created by Noah Hawley, has teased the show with a few trailers and spoilers.

The videos shared from the upcoming episodes promise more mind-boggling stories and trippy cinematography in the new season. But there are a few spoilers that the cast and crew of the show have been sharing that will help fans understand the new episodes better.

Spoilers alert:

There will be 10 episodes in season 2, as compared to eight episodes in season 1.

Shadow King's Amahl Farouk will be introduced in the new season and his roots will be explored. "There's Farouk's family – let's bring the family in. See where this b*tch comes from," Aubrey told Comicbook.com while discussing the upcoming season. In the first season, fans were introduced to his character and hinted that he fought with Professor X, David's father.

There will be more X-Men in the show. "There's some cool outfits that we haven't seen; there's some hair that we've got to work up to; there's also some locations... there's some stuff in Tibet in the comics, I wouldn't be adverse to it," he told Comicbook.com last year.

Things will not take off directly from the cliffhanger moment, Hawley confirmed. "There is this time jump, for him to come back and suddenly the world is a very different place. We're also exploring with Dan, he's on a journey here in which in the language of this world, you have heroes and villains. It's not determined yet where he's going to end up," the creator said at TCA panel earlier this year, Slash Film reports.

More dances in store in the new season. "We have more dance involved. It just gets more and more playful," Dan told Collider.

Legion season 2 is set to premiere on April 3 on FX. Watch the trailers here: