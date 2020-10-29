The much-awaited series Legacies announced that they will be returning with a third season in 2021. The second season had ended abruptly in 2020. Due to the COVID 19 situation that had halted shoots worldwide, the season had ended with a sixteenth episode. The team recently took to their official social media handle and announced the official date.

Legacies season 3 will be back on January 21 on CW. The setting will, as expected, be in Mystic Falls.

Legacies storyline

The series Legacies follow the story of Hope Michaelson, daughter of Niklaus Michaelson and Hayley. Throughout The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals, almost every member of the Michaelson family, (mainly Niklaus, fondly known as Klaus) was considered to be the villain in the supernatural world of Mystic Falls and New Orleans.

When Hope was born, the family had only wanted her to be better than the rest of them and not continue to be the villain they were reputed to be. Hence, they had admitted her at the Salvatore Boarding House in Mystic Falls, a school that has a different kind of history attached to it, which dates back to The Vampire Diaries series.

The Salvatore Boarding House originally used to be a residence of the Salvatore brothers, Damon and Stefan who hailed from a family of elites, who officially ran the town of Mystic Falls. They were members of a secret council that aimed at killing vampires, however, things took a turn when both the brothers fell in love with a vampire named Kathrine Petrova, who turned them both into vampires. The original series jumps from one timeline which narrates the love story of how the two brothers fall in love with Katherine and jump back again to 2010 when the two brothers again fall for Katherine's doppelganger, who happens to be her descendant.

See you in Mystic Falls. Season 3 premieres Thursday, January 21 on The CW! #Legacies pic.twitter.com/YjXjG50JFz — Legacies (@cwlegacies) October 29, 2020

The series Legacies is the story of all the next generation of witches and vampires, who aim to live more peacefully than their parents but due to perpetual supernatural attacks, they often tend to turn on each other while remaining united.