After The Vampire Diaries came to an end, Nina Dobrev and her show's co-star and former boyfriend Ian Somerhalder pursed other interests and at the same time focused on their individual lives.

Nina Dobrev's Instagram account is filled with hundreds of pictures showing her enjoying life. Recently, the Perks of the Being a Wallflower movie actress shared some stunning pictures, including one where she is posing topless.

As per a recent report, Nina Dobrev reportedly had a photoshoot in Paris. During her La Ligne campaign photo shoot, Nina is shown standing topless with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Nina has shared such racy pictures among her 16.3 million followers on Instagram. Back in 2013, the acclaimed actress uploaded a topless picture on her Instagram handle, in which she was spotted covering her chest area with a sign that read, "getcovered."

"I'm Canadian. We have healthcare for all. If you don't have insurance go to HealthCare.gov and #GetCovered, Because w/o it, you're naked," she captioned the racy shot.

In addition to this, back in 2016, she uploaded an image of herself along with her actress friends Melissa Sears and Julianne Hough. In the uploaded picture, all the three ladies chose to ditch their bottoms and can be seen bent over the bow.

In the work front, Nina Dobrev has some interesting projects lined-up after The Vampire Diaries. After the supernatural series ended, Nina was seen playing the role of Dr Marlo in the sci-fi psychological horror film, Flatliners directed by Neils Arden Oplev.

The film was an official remake of the 1990 film of the same name and followed the story of five medical students who attempted to conduct bizarre experiments that somehow created near-death experiences. The movie was made on a tight budget of only $19 million but went on to gross $45 million worldwide.

At the same time, xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie actress Nina Dobrev is all set to star as a lead character in CBS' sitcom, Fam. Apart from this, Nina Dobrev will star in feature films like Departures, Lucky Day, and Run This Town.