The Legend of the Blue Sea actor Lee Min-Ho sure knows how to surprise his friends. Recently, he surprised his former co-star Son Ye-Jin by sending a coffee truck full of delicious beverages and snacks and this has left not only the actress but also his fans in awe of him.

On Tuesday, Ye-Jin was shooting Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food when he sent the coffee truck. The coffee truck company posted a photo on Instagram that shows Ye-Jin standing in front of the truck.

Min-Ho wanted the title of the show displayed so the coffee truck company put up a banner that read, "Pretty Ye Jin noona who buys me food, I'll buy you coffee," and another banner read, "Pretty Ye Jin noona who buys me food, I'll also buy you snacks."

Not just the banners, he also wrote a sweet message for the cast and crew of the show and it read, "Everyone, you've worked hard. Please gather a bit more strength!"

Min-Ho surprise to Ye-Jin and the cast and crew of Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food has left the internet in awe of him. Social media users took to Twitter to praise the actor.

"Awwwwwww nation's noona indeed," one user said. "My Oppa is so generous, i miss you," another said. "Famous Lee min ho is back nice to see your face again king," a third user said.

Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food is currently one of the popular shows on air. The romance drama starring Ye-Jin and Jung Hae-In has been recording best viewers rating. In April, the show became the most buzzworthy dramas after it received 22.6 percent of the buzz, according to Soompi.

The buzz of JTBC's show was so high that it came to close to SBS' While You Were Sleeping, which holds the record for the highest buzz score.