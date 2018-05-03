The Legend of the Blue Sea actor Lee Min-Ho sure knows how to surprise his friends. Recently, he surprised his former co-star Son Ye-Jin by sending a coffee truck full of delicious beverages and snacks and this has left not only the actress but also his fans in awe of him.
On Tuesday, Ye-Jin was shooting Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food when he sent the coffee truck. The coffee truck company posted a photo on Instagram that shows Ye-Jin standing in front of the truck.
Min-Ho wanted the title of the show displayed so the coffee truck company put up a banner that read, "Pretty Ye Jin noona who buys me food, I'll buy you coffee," and another banner read, "Pretty Ye Jin noona who buys me food, I'll also buy you snacks."
Not just the banners, he also wrote a sweet message for the cast and crew of the show and it read, "Everyone, you've worked hard. Please gather a bit more strength!"
Min-Ho surprise to Ye-Jin and the cast and crew of Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food has left the internet in awe of him. Social media users took to Twitter to praise the actor.
"Awwwwwww nation's noona indeed," one user said. "My Oppa is so generous, i miss you," another said. "Famous Lee min ho is back nice to see your face again king," a third user said.
Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food is currently one of the popular shows on air. The romance drama starring Ye-Jin and Jung Hae-In has been recording best viewers rating. In April, the show became the most buzzworthy dramas after it received 22.6 percent of the buzz, according to Soompi.
The buzz of JTBC's show was so high that it came to close to SBS' While You Were Sleeping, which holds the record for the highest buzz score.
큐커피 일곱번째 서포트? - 밥 잘 사주는 예쁜 누나 드라마 현장입니다! 이번엔 꽃보다 아름다운 배우 손예진님께 출동했답니다? - 이번 서포트 현장엔 배우/스텝님들께 큐커피 사이드메뉴인 핫도그와 쿠키도 같이 드렸습니다! - 배우 손예진님이 직접 찾아오셔서 커피차 사진도 찍어주셨고, 아이스라떼와 핫도그를 드시고 가셨습니다! - 현재 가장 많은 관심을 받고있는 JTBC 금토드라마 '밥 잘 사주는 예쁜 누나' 앞으로도 더 많은 사랑 부탁드립니다! - 저희 큐커피도 많이 찾아주세요! 정성을 다해 준비하고 열심히 하겠습니다? - #밥잘사주는예쁜누나 #JTBC #드라마 #손예진 #정해인 #장소연 #정유진 #주민경 #서정연 #이주영 #장원형 #현수막디자인 #디자인 #배너디자인 #스티커디자인 #팬 #팬클럽 #팬조공 #드라마서포트 #밥차 #간식차 #연예인 #커피차 #커피트럭 #커피차서포트 #연예인서포트 #촬영장서포트 #서포트 #큐커피 #qcoffee