After W Two Worlds' Han Hyo-Joo, now Lee Jong-Suk is set to reunite with his While You Were Sleeping co-star and it's not Suzy Bae. For the new drama Hymn of Death, the makers have roped in Lee Sang-Yeob.

Sang-Yeob and Jong-Suk have worked together in While You Were Sleeping in 2017 and now they will be sharing screen space again. Sang-Yeob's agency confirmed the news and said he will be playing the role of Shin Hye-Sun's fiancée.

"Lee Sang-Yeob will be appearing in 'Hymn of Death' as Kim Hong Ki, the son of a wealthy family and also Yun Sim Deok's (Shin Hye-Sun) fiancee. He will be showing great chemistry with the other actors," his agency Daydream Entertainment said, according to Naver TV.

Earlier, Hye-Sun had announced that she will be playing the female lead role and portray the character of Korea's first soprano Yun Sim-Deok.

"I first heard Yun Sim Deok and Kim Woo Jin's story on the radio before I debuted [as an actress] and there was something romantic about it that made my heart flutter. I was amazed when I found out that I had the opportunity to play this role," Hye-Sun said, according to Soompi.

"Although the filming schedule is rather tight, it's all right because it's a short series. I do feel pressure in regards to my acting, but it was something that I wanted to be a part of so badly that I didn't want to let [the opportunity] slip by," she added.

While Hye-Sun is playing the role of Sim-Deok, Lee Jong-Suk will play the role of her lover Kim Woo-Jin. The drama Hymn of Death will focus on the genius playwright Woo-Jin and Jong-Suk will portray the tormented intellectual side as well as the lover side.