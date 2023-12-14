Aditya Roy Kapur spoke at length about everything under the sun on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. From Ananya Panday, his equation with Ranbir Kapoor, boy gang to box office failures; the Night Manager actor spilled the beans on it all. When Karan Johar asked him about sharing thirst trap pictures of himself on social media and being labelled that, the actor said that none of it is intentional.

On his thirst trap pictures

"I don't feel like I fuel that fire that much. I mean it's not like I am sitting around posting these thirst traps that often. I am more often posting pictures of sunsets and weird songs. Instagram is not a game I have mastered. I look at it as a positive, I am flattered. it's a good thing at least people are not saying 'what an ugly guy'. People are saying something positive," Aditya said.

Further speaking about whether this takes away from his work and performance, Aditya said that he doesn't think so. "Come on, come all. As far as the recognition for the work is concerned, I feel I have done enough work aso I don't think there is something that hinders the perception of the work I do. I think it only adds to it," the Aashiqui actor added.

Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur also spoke about their box office failures. Aditya revealed that even though he introspects, he doesn't let it seep in. He added that he got used to the idea of failure when he began his career and several of his films didn't do well right at the beginning.

On box office failure

"Introspection is important to do as there are examples of doing it in different ways. It's always about finding a way that you can possibly carry out successfully. So constantly introspecting.. but sometimes those thoughts do creep in. Sometimes they creep during the weekend of the film not doing well. Or on a Sunday or a Monday, all the energy is sucked in and you and your thoughts can creep in. But, its very important to just shun them away," he concluded.