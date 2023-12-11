Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor are going to be the next guests on Koffee with Karan. The two most eligible bachelors of the industry would be seen bringing the house down with their bromance and wit. While Arjun Kapoor seems to have donned a retro look for the episode, Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a suit.

Aditya stuck in lift with Ananya, Shraddha

The promo shows Karan Johar asking Aditya Roy Kapur about dating Ananya Panday. To this, the snarky Kapur says, "Ask me no secrets and I will tell you no lies." When Karan asks the Night Manager actor what would happen if he were to get stuck in a lift with Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor says, "Ye Aashiqui to zaoor hogi (this romance will happen for sure!)."

Arjun Kapoor's real life roleplay

Karan Johar further asks Arjun Kapoor about whether he has done any off screen role play, to this the Ishaqzaade actor retorts, "Handcuffs". The two also get asked about whether they have cancelled their romantic dates for an evening with the boy gang and both said "yes". Karan also asked Arjun to talk about a rumour he would like to start for himself, responding to it, Arjun says, "There are enough rumours about me already. I would like to end some tonight."

Arjun Malaika going strong

For a while now there have been rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora having called it quits. However, the two continue to express their love for one another on social media. The two put an end to their breakup rumours when Arjun shared some mushy pictures with Malaika on her b'day and wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! (red heart emoticon) This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I'll always have your back even thru the chaos..."

It was on the show Moving in with Malaika that she spoke about having discussed marriage plans with Arjun. Malaika told Farah Khan that she doesn't know what the future holds for the two of them but added that these are things are which one discusses with their partner and of course they get talked about.

On the other hand, after Diva Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor; Aditya Roy Kapur is said to be dating Ananya Panday. The two have been spotted together on holidays, getting cosy and even attending events together. The two might not openly acknowledge it but their romance is the worst kept secrets of the industry.

It would be interesting to watch Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor bring the house down with their candour and vibe.