The third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan has not landed where it needed to. Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan were the latest guests on the show and social media called it an even boring episode than that of Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The two have been slammed on social media for speaking too much or for not making sense at all. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Social media unimpressed

"I enjoyed the last 10 minutes. I like Sara. She has a sense of humour and quick thinking. The rest of the episode was snooze fest," a user wrote on Reddit. "Ananya with her verbal diarrhoea and cringy ARK movie references, behen chup karo yaar. Why doesn't she go the Athiya route, marry a cricketer n do fashion stuff? She's clearly not a good actor, but she has the glam factor that Sara is missing. Girl cannot open her mouth without pissing me off. Clearly nothing great is happening professionally so she's really trying to stay relevant with ARK gossip," another user wrote.

Reactions on latest episode

"I just wanted to say ... the whole time JUST SHUT UP SARA," a reddit user commented. "The only interesting moment was Karan mentioning his fallouts with Kareena and Kajol," another user wrote. "Sara is too loud and overbearing for my liking - she tries to bring other people down in the name of humour. She definitely gives bro/ boyish vibes," read a comment.

"Ananya looks good, & is clearly in love with ARK. I feel bad though because she sounded so insecure," another comment read. "Sara actually carries herself so well, speaks eloquently and has a unique quality about her, even if she's not the greatest actress. Ananya toh, even her walk to the couch looked so listless and uninteresting. Nothing about her has a star quality, she's simply not meant for fame or the camera," was one more of the comments. "Sara is loud but fun! Ananya's whole personality is about her dating ARK and then she says I want people to talk about my work," another one of the comments read.