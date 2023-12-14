On the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar opened up about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh receiving flak for talking about their courtship days and marriage on the premiere episode. Karan said that the two had bared their hearts and souls out. He added that the reaction that came towards their honesty angered him.

Karan reveals being angry with the trolling

"I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer. I think all three of us kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me, and the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much," he told Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the latest episode.

"They were so gracious. And then you're f*cking talking about some nonsense. I am like, 'What do you know about somebody else's personal life and marraige?' Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f*cking middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up," Karan added.

What Deepika had said

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spoke at length about their courtship days. Deepika Padukone had said that Ranveer came to her at a time when she wasn't looking for relationships and wanted to casually date. She revealed that the two of them were technically allowed to see other people but Padukone always ended up coming back to him. Ranveer, on the other hand, revealed that he decided to propose to Deepika before anyone else could as there were few more suitors as well.

The power couple faced a lot of flak and criticism for their open relationship and became a victim of massive trolling. Deepika had also spoken about how their marriage isn't perfect on the show and that it takes a lot of work and effort. "Of course, it's (marriage) work. I think any marriage is work, whether you're a part of this industry or outside it. Marriage is work, and it's work every day," she had said.