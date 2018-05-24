Amitabh Bachchan has been a big name in Bollywood since several decades. The actor is well respected for his experience in the industry and is considered to be one of the finest senior actors. Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan is also an actor, but his daughter Shweta Bachchan never ventured in the film industry.

Recently, Shweta was spotted on sets with her father shooting for a TV commercial for a jewellery brand. The pictures from the sets immediately began circulating on social media as Shweta has never been seen in a commercial before, according to DNA.

In the video, Shweta can be seen dressed up in a mustard-colored salwar kameez and talking about her experience in the shoot. As she is quite shy and introverted, Daddy Bachchan can be seen encouraging her to speak up about her plans of becoming a jewelry designer.

The TV commercial is expected to release in June and the fans are really excited to see Big B's daughter's performance for the first time on screen.

Earlier, Shweta had also confessed to NDTV that she was the shy member of the family. The writer is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda and has two kids - Navya Naveli and Agastya. Although Shweta has her family in Delhi, she is often spotted at the Bachchans' residence in Mumbai. She is also seen in many B-town events and parties. She was also spotted attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding along with Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.