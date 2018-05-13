Avengers: Infinity War has become the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India by earning Rs 203.94 crore in just two weeks of its release. While the latest Marvel superhero crossover movie has gripped the Indian audience, Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan also decided to give it a watch. But unfortunately for Big B, he did not seem to quite understand a thing in the movie.

The 75-year-old veteran actor took to Twitter to vent out his frustration and said that he was not able to figure out what exactly was happening in the movie. He wrote, "Okay fellas, I saw one movie - Avengers. I didn't understand even a single thing about what was happening in the movie." (Translated from Hindi)

Perhaps the megastar might not have watched the previous installments of Avengers to understand the plot that unified Marvel's many superheroes on the big screen. His fans on Twitter took it upon themselves to end his dilemma and acquaint Big B with the Marvel cinematic universe.

One Twitter user posted a screenshot of a movie folder from his computer hard disk in which he had all Marvel movies collections.

Sir Ji ye raha "Avengers" ka starter pack?? pic.twitter.com/rk8DTlsfjz — Mr. BSF (@Mr__BSF) May 13, 2018

Another Twitter user took a dig at Bachchan by posting a meme of what it feels like to watch Avengers: Infinity War without watching any of the previous parts.

A Twitter user tried to mock Bachchan and asked him to watch his son Abhishek Bachchan's Bollywood fantasy movie Drona instead, while another wrote that he would have to watch every movie from MCU, a task which would be time-consuming for the Bollywood megastar.

Sir For that u have to watch All MCU movies and i think u don't have that much time to watch all the Movies as we all know ur too busy in ur own movies?? — Amit chavan (@Amitcha1997) May 13, 2018

And then there was one fan who had an uncommon suggestion - to watch the movie twice, including once with his grandchildren - "There is a straight line solution of the problem Sirjee. Watch the movie two times. First time watch it with your granddaughter or grandson, the second time, watch it with Hindi subtitles. Sirjee only grandchildren can bridge the generation gap. All your queries will be answered."

Seedha sa solution hai Sirji?. Picture "do baar" dekhiye ....pehli baar "poti ya pote" ke saath aur doosree baar "Hindi" subtitle ke saath.



Sirji, generation gap sirf Potee aur Potey hi kum kar sakte hain. Mutlab, pehlee baar dekhne ke baad.. .. apne sab prashna clear kar ye? — ABHIJIT KUMAR GHOSH (@ABHIJITKGHOSH) May 13, 2018

Well, that seems to be an apt solution.