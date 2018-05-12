‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ workers should get awards, says Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently lauded all the workers of and amp;lsquo;Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and amp;rsquo;, who have been working tirelessly to propagate the idea of cleanliness in the minds of people. and amp;ldquo;I just feel that the idea has been to keep impressing, to make sure people are actually following what we are saying. I want to compliment the workers, who have been working tirelessly, they are the people, who are actually carrying forward the campaign, go down to the smallest the remotest areas and carry the message across. They should be awarded and rewarded in the proper manner. We would sit here and talk, but there are very few people who work on the field, and amp;rdquo; said Amitabh Bachchan. and amp;nbsp;