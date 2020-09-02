Laxmmi Bomb, V movie, Soorarai Pottru, Big Bull and Bhuj: The Pride of India are some of the upcoming big ticket Indian films of mega stars, which are slated for release on OTT platforms in the coming days.

The consumption of content on OTT has seen a significant boost during the lockdown, with big-ticket movies seeing direct-to-OTT releases as well. These films by megastars are all set to have a global release on leading OTT platforms and are sure to grab your attention and make it a full house party be it a physical one or a virtual one. We can't decide which one we want to see first from the five.

V movie: This thriller marks superstar Nani's 25th film and what makes it special is that the actor will be seen playing a negative character for the first time. This action thriller is all set to give you goosebumps with it's never seen before action for the fight of Good Vs. Evil. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video's on 5th September 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb: Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the film is a horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence. It revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of the film via a live stream on a leading OTT platform. It'll be released soon. He also dubs this horror comedy as his passion project.

Soorarai Pottru: The title translates to 'Praise the Brave'. The film stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali is based on events during the life of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 30 October 2020 in Tamil and Telugu.

Big Bull: Big Bull stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film is based on the real life story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. It chronicles his financial transgressions over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. This rags to riches story is one to eye for.

Bhuj: The Pride of India: Ajay Devgn is going to play the character of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, when Vijay Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat, the film will also narrate the courageous story of 300 women who helped the Indian Air Force and played a significant role in India's victory.

These star-studded films are sure to top your watch list and it's going to be an eventful time with your popcorn and family. Which one are you binge watching on first?