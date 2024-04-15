Hours after gunshots were fired at Salman Khan's house, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the attack. An unconfirmed social media post doing the rounds, allegedly of Anmol Bishnoi, claims that the attack was just a "trailer". It also said that they want peace but if it has to be a war, they are ready for a battle as well.

What the post said

The post claimed that they have just shown the trailer to Salman Khan so that he understands he shouldn't test their power. They also called it their last warning to the actor. The post also mentioned that next time shots won't be fired just outside the house. It further added that they have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel whom Salman considers God.

"We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much," the post read.

What went down at Salman's home

Two unidentified bike-borne men were spotted fleeing after firing gunshots at Salman Khan's house. This is not the first time that Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnois and wanted gangster Goldy Brar have issued death threats to Salman Khan. There have been several death threats given to Salman in the last few years.

The security outside Salman's home has been tightened and there are reports of Salim Khan urging Salman to change base to some other city from Mumbai.