Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi joined hands with designer Anitha Reddy and an NGO called Redtri for 'mask it up' initiative. She is providing masks to people to safeguard them from the COVID-19 infection.

Some Tollywood star are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 spread and Lavanya Tripathi is one of them. The actress has been manufacturing masks in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based designer Anitha Reddy since March. Together, they have created face masks at Redtri, a non-profit that is extending a helping hand by providing masks to as many people as possible.

'Mask it up' initiative sits well with the Vocal for Local sentiment

In a statement released to media, Lavanya Tripathi says that the 'mask it up' initiative sits well with the Vocal for Local sentiment. The Arjun Suravaram actress cautioned people, saying, "Please don't stop wearing masks just because lockdown is at ease, you might be bored of the corona, but corona isn't."

Lavanya Tripathi's collaboration at Redtri is limited to the production of masks for now, but they have other plans for the future. She added, "We are making masks for people to buy and also donating them to different sectors, which also helps our tailors and masters. We sent them on paid leave but sitting at home was depressing for them, so we thought they can make masks that will help them and others. It's a non-profitable venture."

On the work front, Lavanya Tripathi has completed the shooting for her next movie A1 Express before the lockdown. They remake of the 2019 Tamil film Natpe Thunai is expected to hit the screens once the theatres are opened. She has a Tamil film with Atharva and Karthikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga in her kitty and she will shoot them after the lockdown is lifted.