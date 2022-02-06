Lata Mangeshkar, India's most loved singer who had once moved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, leaves behind a teary-eyed nation of admirers who grew up listening to her immutable voice give wings to the words of poets and the screen careers of legions of heroines. Indians beyond borders are also mourning the loss of India's nightingale. As a mark of respect for the legendary singer, the Indian consulates in UAE fly the national flag at half-mast for two days.

Extending the mourning further, all cultural activities at the Indian pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai have been canceled for the next two days, Tadu Mamu, Consul, labour, and press, information and culture, according to Khaleej Times.

"As per national mourning protocols, the flags are flying at half-mast at the Indian missions. There will be no cultural activities at the India pavilion at the Expo as well," she said.

Lata Mangeshkar passes away; nation mourns loss

Veteran singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at a private hospital after a 28-day-long prolonged battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and related issues, here on Sunday morning, a hospital official said. A spokesperson for Breach Candy Hospital said she breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. due to post-Covid multi-organ failure after 28 days in the hospital.

Centre decided to give a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning on the sad demise of the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Sunday. According to the MHA officials, the Union government also decided that as a mark of respect, two days of state mourning will be observed from Sunday (February 6) and and Monday (February 7). "During State Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast both days throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

(Additional agency inputs)