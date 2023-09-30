In a significant development that has long eluded investigators, a man accused of ordering the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 was apprehended and formally charged with murder on Friday. This arrest marks a crucial breakthrough in one of the enduring mysteries of the hip-hop world.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who has been on the radar of investigators as one of the initial suspects, now faces murder charges. Although he is not accused of being the actual gunman, law enforcement officials, both during a news conference and in court on Friday, labeled him as the mastermind behind the group's actions.

In Nevada, individuals can be charged with crimes, including murder, if they play a role in facilitating the commission of the crime.

"Duane Davis was the principal figure in this group of individuals responsible for this crime," stated Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson. "He orchestrated the plan that was executed."

Davis himself openly confessed, both in interviews and in his 2019 memoir, "Compton Street Legend," to providing the firearm used in the fatal drive-by shooting. Authorities revealed that his public statements breathed new life into the investigation.

At the age of 60, Davis was taken into custody early on Friday while he was out for a walk near his residence on the outskirts of Las Vegas. This arrest came just hours before prosecutors announced in court that a Nevada grand jury had issued an indictment against the self-proclaimed "gangster" for one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court next week. Additionally, the grand jury decided to attach a sentencing enhancement to the murder charge, citing gang activity, which could potentially lead to an additional 20 years if he is found guilty.