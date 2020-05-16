Five terror associates of Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) were arrested as the security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Budgam, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday, May 16.

Zahoor Wani, the top Over Ground Worker (OGW) of LeT was among the arrested terror associates who was caved into a hideout in Arizal Khansaib, Budgam.

Top OGW of LeT arrested, arms recovered

According to a press release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "acting on information, the Budgam Police, along with 53 RR and 153 battalion CRPF arrested top terror associate of LeT, namely, Zahoor Wani, during a search operation from village Arizal of PS Khansaib."

Further acting on Wani's disclosure, a hideout was also discovered which was being used by terrorist for shelter and incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition were recovered from it.

Four terror associates provided logistic support, shelter to LeT terrorists

From the hideout various incriminating material, arms and ammunition were also recovered. During further investigation, four other terror associates namely, Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parwaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone, all residents of Khansaib, who were "involved in providing logistic support and shelter to LeT terrorists" were also arrested.

The group was active in the past few months in the area, according to the police. A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered in police station Khansaib in connection with the case.

(Further details awaited)