Two days after President Ram Nath Kovind imposed Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir following the collapse of the ruling BJP-PDP coalition in the state, terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has slammed the current political status and even backed Congress's opinion about it.

Congress leaders and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad had stoked controversy after he said that Indian Army operations in the state killed more civilians than terrorists. Azad's statement came at a time when reports have been claiming that under Governor's rule there would be more stress on security operations.

On Thursday (June 21), Mahmood Shah, the chief of the militant outfit, said in an e-mailed statement that LeT echoes the same views like Azad and other Congress leaders. Shah also added that by imposing Governor's rule in J&K, several innocents will be massacred, reported Republic.

"We have been of the same opinion as of the expressions of Ghulam Nabi Azad and others since the beginning. India is up to bringing back the Era of Jagmohan by imposing the Governor law so as to sabotage the infrastructure and commit massacre of innocents. It is a move to further intensify the mass killings," LeT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi quoted Shah as saying.

The militant outfit even alleged that the Indian forces are committing atrocities in the state. According to Shah, Kashmir has been witnessing human rights violations for the past 70 years and the residents do not have religious freedom, reported the news outlet

Here's what the head of the terrorist group said: