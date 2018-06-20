Following the imposition of governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, BVR Subramanyam, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chhattisgarh has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir. His appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee on Tuesday evening.

Subramanyam is an IAS Officer of 1987 batch. He served as the personal secretary of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 2002 to 2007.

Though it is not yet clear if Subramanyam would be appointed as an advisor to Governor NN Vohra or as the Chief Secretary of the state.

Governor's Rule was imposed in the state on Wednesday with the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind. The measure comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government, which was immediately followed by the resignation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

[With inputs from IANS]