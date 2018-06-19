The BJP has quit the alliance with the People's Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, apparently in the aftermath of the widening of the fissures following the escalation of militancy in during the Ramadan ceasefire.
The momentous decision came after BJP president Amit Shah held talks with party MLAs in Delhi.
Live Updates
Omar Abdullah briefs media
Former CM Omar Abdullah has said that he is not surprised by the decision. He has, however, stated that he was surprised by the timing of the split between BJP and PDP.
Abdullah also stated that they dont have the mandate to form government. "I have told Governor that since no party has the mandate to form government, he will have to impose Governor rule in the state," Omar Abdullah said during the media briefing.
Kejriwal hits back at BJP again
Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwial took to Twitter and said: "Didn't BJP tell us that demonetisation had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir? Then what happened?"
Omar Abdullah to meet Governor Vohra
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is on his way to meet Governor N N Vohra. He will address a press conference at 4 pm.
Arvind Kejriwal responds to the split
"After ruining it, BJP pulls out of Kashmir," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
PDP not surprised, expected the split
"This came as a shock, but it was not surprising. It was not unexpected. There were certain contentious issues between the two parties...The PDP legislators will discuss the issue at the party meeting at 4 pm: PDP spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir.
Asaduddin Owaisi talks about the split
"I feel sorry for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This was an alliance between north pole and south pole. The people of the nation want to know what happened to the north pole-south pole alliance. BJP cannot run away from failing to stop attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP is equally responsible," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.
"BJP pulled out of alliance because it knew it was losing ground."
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut comments
"This alliance was anti-national & unnatural. Our party chief had said, this alliance won't work out. Had they continued with it they would have had to answer in 2019 Lok Sabha election," Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut told ANI.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti resigns
CM Mufti handed in her resignation minutes after the BJP pulled out of the alliance with PDP
Congress responds to BJP-PDP break-up
"We are glad that BJP has accepted its mistake," said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. "When Congress had formed a government in Jammu and Kashmir, we had reduced terrorism. But right from the moment BJP had come to power in Jammu and Kashmir, we had said that the state was on the path of destruction," he added.
"During the rule of this government, the most number of ceasefire violations took place along the border. Today, after destroying the state, BJP cannot just run away from its responsibilities by pulling out of the alliance with PDP."
Omar Abdullah responds
Commenting on the end of the BJP-PDP alliance, Omar Abdullah tweeted: "And so it has come to pass........"
Governor's rule a right step
"Imposition of Governor's Rule in J&K is a right step towards the restoration of Public Order and Peace especially in the context of rising terrorist incidents and radicalization. Relief to the peace-loving people of the State," Former J&K DGP K Rajendra Kumar
Not concerned about losing ground
The BJP said that it came together due to the mandate of the people, and tried the alliance for three years. However, it was now not possible to run the government.
It also said that it was not worried about losing ground
BJP ministers resign
The BJP ministers have submitted their resignation to chief minister Mehbooba Mufti
PDP meeting
The PDP has called for an emergency meet at 4 pm.
Fundamental rights of citizens in danger
"In the last three years, restoring peace in Kashmir — especially in Kashmir Valley — and ensuring fast development in the three regions of Kashmir were the main objectives," Madhav said.
"Today, terrorism and violence has increased in Kashmir. Radicalisation is growing fast. Fundamental rights of citizens are now in danger," he also said.
"You saw how Shujaat Bukhari was murdered in Jammu and Kashmir," Madhav added.
BJP demands Governor's rule
Keeping in mind larger interest of India's security and integrity, the fact is that J&K is an integral part of India, in order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state we have decided that the reigns of power in the state be handed over to the Governor: Ram Madhav
President's Rule
The BJP had 25 lawmakers and the PDP had 28 in the state assembly. The majority mark is 45. Now, where the majority mark is 45. The end of the alliance now leaves the state under President's rule.
Fundamental rights of the citizens in danger
Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are in danger in the Valley. #ShujaatBukhari's killing is an example: Ram Madhav, BJP
BJP forming new strategy
As BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah met BJP lawmakers as well as senior leaders from the state, the discussions reportedly centred around forming a new strategy in the border state with the general elections approaching.
BJP-PDP alliance untenable
With anti-terror operations resuming in the restive state, the BJP-PDP alliance became untenable. The BJP top brass in Delhi had taken stock of the escalation of attacks during the Ramadan ceasefire.
PDP leadership unhappy
There have been reports that the PDP leadership was unhappy with the BJP-led central government's decision to not extend the Ramadan ceasefire in the valley.