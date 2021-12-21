A day after the Maharashtra minister compared roads to Hema Malini's cheeks, the actress has hit out. Hema criticized the comments made by Gulabrao Patil, who happens to be a water supply and sanitation minister. The Rajya Sabha member said that this trend was started by Lalu Yadav and called it "distasteful".

Hema hits back

"Better I keep my cheeks properly and safely," ANI quoted Hema saying. Hema further added that Lalu Yadav used to make comments on women's physical beauty and started this trend. "It is a trend that was started by Lalu ji some years back and that has now become a usual thing for everybody. People should not use such language," she said.

During her visit to Bihar in 2007, she was disappointed with the road conditions in Bihar and after complaining to Mr. Yadav about it, she got the famous reply that said: "I will make the roads in Bihar smooth like Hema Malini's cheeks." However, he denied later that it was him who made the comparison. See the video below:

"If common people talk like this, you can't do anything about it. But if it is a Member of the Parliament on anyone connected to our constituency, I don't think it's in a good taste. Any woman shouldn't be used for such comments," Malini further added. She also added that she doesn't seek apology as she doesn't care.

The distasteful comment

Gulabrao Patil had said that the roads in his constituency, Jalgaon were as smooth as Malini's cheeks. However, in a video message, he later apologised and said, "My intention was to highlight the good roads in my constituency. However, my statement was misunderstood. If my statement has hurt anyone, I would like to apologise."