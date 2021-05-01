While there are several celebs who are rushing off to Maldives, Lakshadweep and other exotic locales to beat the stress of the pandemic; there are many who have remained locked up inside their homes. Sharmila Tagore, for example, has not visited Mumbai in a long time. The veteran actress has not been able to meet son Saif Ali Khan's and Kareena Kapoor's second child as well.

And as per reports, owing to her age and ill health; the Kapoor family has decided to meet the actress only when the pandemic situation gets better. And just like the Pataudis, the Deols too are keeping safe distance amid the unprecedented times. Hema Malini and Dharmendra have not met or seen each other in the last one year. Courtesy – the pandemic.

Owing to Dharmendra's ill health and age, Hema Malini has been keeping herself away from her husband. In fact, if reports are to be believed, the two haven't met each other in the last one year. "It is best for his safety. Right now we would rather think about his health than about spending time together. We are going through the worst crisis that mankind has faced in a hundred years. If we must save civilization we must be strong, even if it means making big sacrifices," Hema told Bollywood Hungama.

In the last one year, Dharmendra's tweets have also grabbed headlines. The actor, who is alone at his farmhouse, has been writing out emotional and heartbreaking tweets. These had even left his fans and well-wishers worried. On the other hand, he had also expressed solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest while Sunny Deol and Hema Malini have been vocal against it.