Dharmendra and Hema Malini are an eternal power couple of the industry. Even after being married for several decades, the two continue to give her major relationship goals. It might all be rosy and beautiful now, but there was a time when the two had a tough time being together. Neither their families nor the industry people were in favour of this alliance. More so because Dharmendra was a married man. Now, on the sets of Indian Idol 12, Hema has spilled some beans on her courtship days with the He- man.

Hema Malini revealed that she used to be accompanied either by her mother or her aunt to the sets and never alone. Her father was particular about never leaving her alone on the sets fearing Dharmendra. He used to worry about Dharmendra and never wanted her and Hema to spend time alone. Hema Malini further said that when they used to travel, her father used to immediately sit next to her in the car. However, laughing she added, "But even Dharam ji was no less. He used to sit at the next seat."

In her book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema had spoken at length about her relationship with Dharmendra's first wife. She had said, "I didn't want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that."

She had further said, "Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened. He (Sunny) was the first person to come and see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having."